Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney was ruled out of Monday's Sacramento Kings matchup after suffering an ankle injury. Clowney landed on Domantas Sabonis' foot and turned his ankle while going after a rebound in the second quarter.

Expand Tweet

He remained down for an extended period and had to be helped to the locker room.

Noah Clowney exits Kings matchup with ankle injury

The injury marks Clowney's second time injuring his left ankle this season. He missed seven games after spraining the ankle during a Nov. 24 road win, also against the Kings.

Clowney had a promising start to his sophomore campaign after the Nets selected him 21st overall in the 2023 draft. The Alabama product averaged 9.4 points while shooting 38.5 percent from three on 12.6 attempts per 100 possessions over his first 27 appearances. However, he's cooled off in recent weeks amid injuries to Brooklyn's lead ball-handlers, Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell.

The 20-year-old has shot 30.6 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three over his last nine games.

Still, Clowney's injury provides another blow to an already thin Brooklyn rotation. The Nets are 2-14 over their last 16 games as they angle for a top draft pick. They rank 29th in offense during that span, averaging 99.9 points and 16.2 turnovers on 41.6 percent shooting from the field and 31.9 percent from three.

Ziaire Williams should see added playing time at power forward in Clowney's absence. The former lottery pick recently returned from an ankle injury. He's averaged a career-high 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds on 40/32/81 shooting splits over 32 appearances after joining the Nets in an offseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trendon Watford's return will also provide another body in Brooklyn's frontcourt rotation. The LSU product is expected to suit up at some point this week after missing the last six weeks with a hamstring strain.