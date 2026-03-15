Recently, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey made history when he recorded his 29th triple double as a member of the team, surpassing legend Michael Jordan on the all-time list for the category. The impressive accomplishment comes amid what has been a tough season for the Bulls, which continued last week with losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

One person who wasn't a fan of the Bulls' social media team posting Giddey's ascension past Jordan was franchise icon Ron Harper, who was Jordan's teammate on multiple championship runs in Chicago during the 1990s.

“Stop posted dumb stuff please!!!!!!” wrote Harper in the Bulls' comment section on X, formerly Twitter.

“Today games are BS and posted stuff that doesn’t mean (expletive) you’re only fooling yourself with these stats on bad teams,” he added.

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Indeed, some have pointed out that statistics in today's game tend to be inflated when compared to previous generations due to factors like the increased pace of basketball today, as well as the increased prevalence of the three-point shot.

Others have accused Giddey of being an “empty calories” player who can amass impressive stats on a bad team, but might not be a true number one option on a contender.

Still, it's an impressive accomplishment for the former lottery pick, who is nearing the end of his second season in the Windy City after being traded there from the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2024-25 season. Giddey and Matas Buzelis have formed an intriguing young duo for the Bulls over the last two years, and Chicago will hope to be able to add another talented young piece to the mix in June, if the lottery balls go their way.