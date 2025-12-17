The Indiana Hoosiers football program continues to redefine what is possible for a program once defined by limitations. The Hoosiers’ rise to prominence from a national afterthought to college football’s elite reached another defining moment this week, as long-term belief, disciplined leadership, and sustained excellence were rewarded on a national stage.

The Hoosiers capped a perfect season as Curt Cignetti earned Associated Press Coach of the Year honors for the second straight year, following a 13–0 campaign, a Big Ten title, and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff—further cementing Indiana’s place in program history.

Indiana football marked the moment publicly on social media. The program’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared a message celebrating the unprecedented accomplishment and highlighting Cignetti’s place in the sport.

“The first ever back-to-back AP Coach of the Year, @CCignettiIU.”

Under Cignetti, Indiana has quickly risen from a rebuild to the nation’s top-ranked team, marked by wins over traditional powers and a complete cultural reset.

The second-year coach of the Hoosiers also reflected on the milestone in an article published on ESPN and written by the Associated Press. He had acknowledged prior to last week that Indiana was still chasing Ohio State both in recruiting and on the field. The Hoosiers’ 13-10 victory over the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game marked another defining step in closing that gap.

“It's another step we need to take as a program,” he said after the game. “It's a great win, obviously. And we're going to go in the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. And a lot of people probably thought that wasn't possible. But when you get the right people and you have a plan and they love one another and play for one another and they commit, anything's possible.”

The Coach of the Year honor reflects more than individual success. It validates Indiana football’s run as sustainable rather than accidental. With momentum, recruiting credibility, and belief firmly established, the Hoosiers now enter the postseason carrying expectations once considered unthinkable.