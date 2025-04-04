The Minnesota Timberwolves had a major injury scare during Thursday's 105-90 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Anthony Edwards exited during the second quarter after injuring his ankle while stepping on Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez's foot.

The Timberwolves star needed to be helped to the locker room but returned to start the second half and finished the game.

“I was out of bounds. I tried to move out of the way, but I definitely gotta be faster than that because the player's health is the most important thing in the game,” Fernandez said of the play. “So next time I just gotta move faster. I felt like I got kicked and then he sprained his ankle. I couldn't see it, so I don't know. I don't have social media, so you guys gotta tell me.”

Edwards did not speak to the media after the game.

Timberwolves escape Nets matchup with win after Anthony Edwards injury scare

Edwards posted 15 points, two rebounds and one assist on 6-of-9 shooting in 14 minutes before sustaining the injury. He finished with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists on 10-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes.

The 23-year-old has been among the NBA's most durable stars this season, appearing in 74 out of 76 games. He's averaged 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 44/39/84 shooting splits during his third-straight All-Star campaign.

Thursday's win marks Minnesota's fourth straight following a 1-3 stretch.

The Timberwolves are battling to avoid the Western Conference play-in tournament. Chris Finch's squad is tied with the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies but sits in seventh place due to a tiebreaker. All three teams are a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers.

If the season ended today, the Timberwolves would host the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in for the seventh seed. The loser would host the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed.