The Minnesota Timberwolves avoided a significant injury blow as they battle for position in the Western Conference playoff picture. Anthony Edwards exited during the second quarter of Thursday's Brooklyn Nets matchup with an ankle injury.

Edwards drained a three before stepping on Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez and turning his ankle. The Timberwolves star had to be helped to the locker room.

The full sequence of Anthony Edwards' ankle injury and being helped to the locker room by Timberwolves personnel. Hope Ant-Man's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/68eqWcgxgh https://t.co/3A7BytYJvs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2025

However, Edwards returned to action to start the second half for Minnesota.

Edwards has put together a third consecutive All-Star season with the Timberwolves. The 23-year-old has averaged 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 44/39/84 shooting splits. He's been among the NBA's most durable stars, appearing in 74 out of 76 games.

The Timberwolves are battling to avoid the West play-in tournament. Entering Thursday's game, they held the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) but sat in sixth place due to a tiebreaker. All three teams are a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors in fifth place.

Minnesota has bounced back from a 1-3 stretch to win three straight games entering the Nets matchup.