Anthony Edwards delivered another standout performance Tuesday night, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 140-139 double-overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets and extending their win streak to three games. The 23-year-old guard recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, showcasing his growing reputation as one of the league’s premier young stars.

Edwards’ late-game heroics included 13 points in the final 6:53 of regulation, including a pair of clutch three-pointers that helped Minnesota force overtime. The performance drew high praise from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith during Wednesday’s broadcast of First Take, where Smith compared Edwards’ style and clutch factor to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“Ant-Man is one of the greatest shows in basketball,” Smith said. “I’m gonna encourage the NBA and everybody involved to continue to watch this brother and put that brother on national television because he is something to behold. We know this brother – he goes airborne it’s a problem, we understand that. Have you seen the way he works on his shot? Have you seen his jumper improve? He scored 13 points in the last 6:53 of regulation right, back-to-back threes to put them up.”

Smith continued his remarks by emphasizing Edwards’ presence in crucial moments.

“I’m just watching his game and it’s Jordan-esque… he shows up when it counts,” Smith said. “He’s one of those cats, if you’re watching it on TV, you’re looking at your clock like [the] game [is] winding down – he’s going to respond at some point, it’s what he does. When you’re talking about what you should want to see as these playoffs are about to unfold, that’s a brother I want to see as often as possible.”

Anthony Edwards' leadership anchors Timberwolves' playoff push amid tight Western race

Smith also highlighted Minnesota’s playoff outlook and Edwards’ role in the team’s success.

“I’m looking at Minnesota, they got size, they could play some defense – we get all of that. It’s about Ant-Man,” he said. “He ain’t no point guard having him making the decisions… I don’t need that from him, I need the ball in his hands. He’s the brother that you can give the ball to and say take me there.”

Now in his fourth NBA season, Edwards is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range across 73 games. His continued development as a two-way force has placed him at the center of Minnesota’s playoff push.

Meanwhile, with a 44-32 record, the Timberwolves currently sit in a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They remain just half a game behind the Golden State Warriors (44-31) for the fifth seed as the postseason approaches.

Minnesota will continue its five-game road trip Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets (25-51), followed by a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (23-53) on Saturday. Edwards’ recent play and leadership will be pivotal as the Timberwolves attempt to climb out of the Play-In Tournament seeding and solidify a top-six spot.