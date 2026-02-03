The Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden sweepstakes are the talk of the NBA as Thursday's trade deadline approaches. However, several other marquee names are trade candidates. Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. is among the most notable.

Porter has rehabilitated his value and then some after the Denver Nuggets salary-dumped him to the Nets this summer. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has been among the NBA's most efficient scorers this season, averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on .482/.398/.851 shooting splits.

With one year left on his contract, Brooklyn faces a decision on Porter in the coming days.

The Nets haven't been actively shopping Porter, but they have taken calls from interested teams over the last month. League sources told ClutchPoints that Brooklyn has maintained a high asking price, leading to skepticism over whether a trade will materialize before Thursday.

If a deal doesn't come to fruition, sources fully expect the rebuilding squad to revisit trade conversations during the offseason.

Latest on Michael Porter Jr.'s trade availability as deadline approaches

Porter will be entering the final year of his contract at $40 million this summer. He will be eligible for an extension in July and, following a career-best season, should be seeking an exorbitant deal. Given their rebuilding timeline and Porter's injury history, league sources are skeptical of whether the Nets will make a significant, long-term commitment to the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

The Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have clouded the deadline markets of Porter and others as contenders make their bids for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar. However, the saga should conclude by the summer. At that point, teams will have a better sense of where they stand, and more draft picks will be available to be traded leaguewide.

Such clarity could generate more Porter suitors.

The Nets are also among the teams that could enter the bidding for Antetokounmpo this summer. Brooklyn will own an NBA-best 11 tradable first-round picks at the time of the draft and has long coveted Antetokounmpo. Should general manager Sean Marks choose to pursue the two-time MVP, Porter would likely be the main salary filler in the deal.

The Nets could also attempt to keep Porter to pair him with Antetokounmpo. In such a scenario, they could build a package around Nic Claxton, young prospects and a hoard of draft picks.

While things change quickly around the deadline, it's looking increasingly likely that Porter will remain with Brooklyn past 3 PM EST Thursday. Despite this, the Nets star will remain a top name in the trade rumor mill over the next year.