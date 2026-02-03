It appears more and more likely according to reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks and star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be parting ways very soon. There are several NBA teams lining up to take a shot at trading for Antetokounmpo. The Brooklyn Nets appear to be a minor player in the sweepstakes, per the New York Post.

Brooklyn hasn't even called Milwaukee about Giannis, the outlet reported. The Nets are going through a tough year, with a 13-35 record. Brooklyn is coming off an embarrassing defeat to the Detroit Pistons on February 1. Detroit whipped Brooklyn in that game, 130-77.

The Nets have reportedly been eyeing Antetokounmpo though for quite some time.

“For years, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks hoarded assets in case Antetokounmpo ever decided he wanted to leave Milwaukee and was made available,” HoopsHype reported.

Another New York City area team, the New York Knicks, have long been mentioned as a possible trade partner with Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are having a tense relationship right now

Article Continues Below

Milwaukee, like Brooklyn, is going through a rough campaign. The Bucks are 18-29 this season, and the franchise seems headed in the wrong direction after winning the NBA championship in 2021.

Things got even worse as Bucks fans booed Antetokounmpo during a recent game. In return, Milwaukee's star booed right back at them. The tensions certainly seem high between the two parties as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches quickly.

Antetokounmpo is considered the most sought-after player ahead of the deadline. The Nets could still get involved, especially since the team has NBA Draft picks they can play with.

This season, the Bucks star is averaging a double-double. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds a contest. He has been dealing with a calf strain that has bothered him for several weeks. He's been out and it's uncertain when Antetokounmpo could return to the floor.

“There’s really no timetable,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers recently said, per NBA.com.

The NBA Trade Deadline is on February 5.