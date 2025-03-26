The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors will face off at Barclays Center on Wednesday in a game with massive draft lottery implications. Following a four-game losing streak, the Nets are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for fifth place in the lottery standings. Both teams are two games ahead of the Raptors with 10 remaining.

A loss would give the Nets a three-game lead on the Raptors with nine remaining, nearly solidifying a top-six spot in the lottery standings. The fifth slot holds a 42.1 percent chance at a top-four pick and a 10.5 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Those odds drop to 37.2 percent and 9.0 percent in sixth and 32.0 percent and 7.5 percent in seventh.

Nets and Raptors face off in tank-off at Barclays Center

Both teams showed a tanking urgency on Wednesday's injury reports. Brooklyn is resting Cam Johnson. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has been the team's top player this season, averaging a career-high 18.9 points and 3.3 assists per game on 48/39/89 shooting splits. Backup center Day'Ron Sharpe was also ruled out due to a right knee sprain.

Toronto is resting Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, while Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are available, although the Raptors have benched them down the stretch of close games recently. Brandon Ingram, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline, remains sidelined despite being nearly four months removed from an ankle sprain.

The Nets have lost 14 of their last 16 games entering the Toronto matchup. However, they've been far more competent than their record would suggest. Ten of their previous 11 games have gone into clutch time (within five points in the final five minutes). They've led in the fourth quarter of six of their last nine losses.

The Raptors have lost four of their last five following a 6-1 stretch to start the month. They have the NBA's easiest remaining strength of schedule, while the Nets have the seventh-easiest.

Brooklyn and Toronto will meet again on Apr. 6 at Barclays Center.