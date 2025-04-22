The Charlotte Hornets are in basketball limbo. The franchise has lived in a state of extended purgatory. They have had glimpses of promise repeatedly buried under layers of inconsistency, injuries, and underwhelming returns. They missed the playoffs for the third straight season and haven't finished among the Eastern Conference's top eight teams since 2016. Now, it’s time for the Hornets to face the hard truths. That means shedding pieces that don’t fit their future timeline. Of all the names on the roster, one stands out as the most urgent to move: Jusuf Nurkic.

Another Step Back

The Hornets wrapped up their 2024-25 NBA regular season with a 19-63 record. They once again finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and well outside the playoff picture. The 2024-25 season was the latest in a string of such seasons. Recall that the Hornets previously changed course by trading away Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, and Gordon Hayward. That seemed to signal a shift to a genuine rebuild. However the emergence of several players and the assumed health of LaMelo Ball gave fans glimmers of optimism. Unfortunately, inconsistency, defensive lapses, and a lack of veteran leadership ultimately led to yet another lost campaign.

Here we will discuss the one player whom the Charlotte Hornets must trade as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Why Jusuf Nurkic Must Be the Odd Man Out

Jusuf Nurkic was acquired in a midseason salary-matching move that made headlines more for the players going out than those coming in. He never truly fit into Charlotte’s long-term plans. Yes, the big man brought some veteran presence and a bruising interior game to a young, finesse-driven roster. That said, the results were underwhelming. Nurkic averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game for the Hornets. His defensive limitations, declining athleticism, and lack of spacing made him a clunky fit alongside Charlotte’s young core.

More importantly, Nurkic’s presence stunts the growth of Mark Williams. The latter is a promising rim-running center who needs full starter minutes to continue developing. The Hornets must now make a choice. Should they keep a 30-year-old center who no longer moves the needle for their rebuild, or open up the floor for their younger talent. The answer should be obvious.

Financially, Nurkic’s contract adds another layer of urgency. With Charlotte already planning to invest long-term in Ball and Brandon Miller, maintaining cap flexibility is crucial. Nurkic’s value is tied more to salary matching than on-court impact at this point. That makes him the perfect trade candidate as Charlotte looks to rebalance its roster.

A Win-Win Scenario

One trade scenario that makes sense for both sides would send Jusuf Nurkic to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for veteran scorer DeMar DeRozan. As we already featured before, the proposed deal would look like this:

Hornets receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings receive: Jusuf Nurkic, lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick, two second-round picks

Why would Charlotte trade for DeRozan, an aging star? The answer lies in value extraction. DeRozan, while 35, is still a proven scorer and floor leader. He’d likely be a short-term piece in Charlotte. He could be brought in to stabilize the locker room, help mentor Miller and Ball, and potentially be flipped again at the trade deadline for more assets. His $25-30 million expected salary could also help the Hornets reach the salary floor without committing long-term money.

For the Kings, this deal clears the logjam on the wings. It also provides sorely needed frontcourt depth. Sacramento struggled last season with backup center minutes. Nurkic, while no longer a game-changer, is a serviceable big. He can anchor second units and provide insurance for Domantas Sabonis. The addition of future picks also sweetens the pot for a franchise still trying to bridge the gap between being playoff-caliber and true contenders in the West.

Clearing the Path for the Next Era

Trading Nurkic accomplishes more than just cleaning up the roster. It also represents Charlotte’s renewed commitment to its youth movement. The Hornets should be building around a fast-paced, switchable, and modern style of basketball. That starts with letting Mark Williams flourish and letting Grant Williams slide into more natural defensive roles. It also means giving Tre Mann and Miller space to grow.

Nurkic, despite his professionalism and experience, is a relic of a bygone era. His plodding style and tendency to clog the lane go against the grain of the Hornets’ future identity. Holding onto him would be a step backward.

The franchise’s decision-makers must be bold this offseason. The Eastern Conference is getting younger, deeper, and more dynamic. Standing still is not an option. By flipping Nurkic into a more usable short-term asset and continuing to acquire draft capital, Charlotte can finally accelerate a rebuild that has felt directionless for far too long.

Final Thoughts

The Hornets need more than hope—they need clarity. Jusuf Nurkic, while a solid professional, doesn’t offer that. A trade to Sacramento not only opens developmental space for their youth but also gives Charlotte another veteran presence in DeRozan, draft flexibility, and a path toward a leaner, more focused roster. In a franchise desperate to escape the treadmill of irrelevance, this is the kind of move that signals real progress.

The time for patience is over. It’s time for Charlotte to trade Jusuf Nurkic and chart a future that finally makes sense.