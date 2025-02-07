The Charlotte Hornets will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at Spectrum Center. Jusuf Nurkic and Dalton Knecht are both questionable for Charlotte after joining the team in separate trades from the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

Here's everything we know about Nurkic and Knecht's playing statuses vs. the Spurs.

Jusuf Nurkic, Dalton Knecht playing status vs. Spurs

The Hornets acquired Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick from the Suns for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick. Nurkic hasn't played since Jan. 7 after Phoenix removed him from its rotation. The trade ends a disappointing tenure for the seven-footer. Phoenix acquired him before the 2023-24 season alongside Grayson Allen in a three-team deal that sent former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nurkic averaged 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting in 23.7 minutes per game over 25 appearances this season. He will replace Mark Williams, who the Hornets traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Knecht, at starting center.

Charlotte acquired Knecht alongside Cam Reddish, a first-round pick and a first-round pick swap for Williams. The No. 17 pick in this year's draft showed promise early this season, averaging 9.4 points per game on 47/36/83 shooting splits in 20.7 minutes per game over 48 appearances. However, the Lakers had a gaping hole at center after parting with Anthony Davis in Sunday's blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

Knecht should see a feature role for Charlotte in coming seasons alongside fellow former first-round picks LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The Hornets are firmly in the tank race for Cooper Flagg two-thirds of the way through the season. After losing eight of their last nine games, they sit fourth in the draft lottery standings, a half-game behind the Utah Jazz for third and 1.5 behind the New Orleans Pelicans for second.