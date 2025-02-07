ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Spurs were active at the trade deadline and look very different now with De'Aaron Fox to try and improve, while the Hornets are spiraling, heading into this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Spurs struggled last season but have been playing much better than they did last year and are primed for a playoff run despite their record of 22-26. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline to pair with Victor Wembanyama. After winning the first game with their new-look roster, they have talent and are in a great spot entering this matchup.

The Hornets have had a rough season and might be the worst team in the NBA. They are 12-36 and have lost eight of their last nine games and six straight overall. Although they have some talent, injuries have decimated their roster. Miles Bridges is the best healthy player available. This is a game they desperately need to get out of their slump.

Here are the Spurs-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Hornets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -590

Charlotte Hornets: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +440

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs have been as an offense and only improved by getting Fox. They are 15th in scoring with 112.8 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 45.9%, and 22nd in three-point percentage at 35% from behind the arc. Eight different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance.

Wembanyama has been dominant and a beast down low, leading the team in scoring with 24.6 points per game. Fox is second in scoring, averaging 24 points per game. They are averaging 29 assists per game as a team, which is good but not great. The best passer on the team is Chris Paul, the assists leader, who averages 8.2 per game.

The Spurs' offense only improved with the addition of Fox, who will be key in their last-minute push toward the postseason. Wembanyama is superhuman, but the pieces around him must help the offense more. Chris Paul and Devin Vassell are also key to this offense, and they need to help on an offense that desperately needs to show signs of life.

The Spurs have an excellent defense but the talent to be great and even better than they have played. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.3 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage allowed at 46.3% from the field, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36% from behind the arc.

Victor Wembanyama is the key down low on the glass. He leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 10.9 and 3.9 per game, respectively.

They just saw an instant boost to their on-ball defense with the addition of Fox, and he already leads the team with three per game. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly. Wembanyama is down low, and then players like Paul and Fox should all see some success against a Hornets offense that has looked lifeless during their recent skid.

The Hornets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA and have been depleted across their roster with injuries. They are 28th in scoring at 106.9 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 43%, and 27th in three-point percentage at 34.4%. Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, showing this offense at least has balance, but injuries have ravaged this roster.

Since Ball and Miller are out due to injury, Bridges becomes the best player available. He averages 19.4 points per game and is currently the team leader in assists with 3.9 per game. The Hornets had already had a rough year on offense, and the injuries hit the roster, only making it worse.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been a big bright spot this season compared to their offense. They are 12th in scoring defense at 112.2 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.6%, and third in three-point defense at 34.5%.

Mark Williams was traded away, so the best rebounder on the team is Bridges, who averages 7.7 per game. Then, the team block leader is Moussa Diabate, who averages 0.7 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, Josh Green leads the team with 1.1 steals per game and is one of six players who average at least one steal per game. This is significant, given the roster's injuries.

This defense seems promising, but injuries have decimated the Hornets, who seem outmatched in this game against the new-look Spurs.

Final Spurs-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are the better team. They are healthier and have more talent. Wembanyama and most of the Spurs starting lineup are better than what the Hornets will offer in this matchup. The Spurs should dominate, win, cover on the road, and extend Charlotte's losing streak.

Final Spurs-Hornets Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -11.5 (-110)