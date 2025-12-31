The Charlotte Hornets received an encouraging update on the injury front ahead of their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Rookie standout Kon Knueppel is trending toward a return. Meanwhile, veteran forward Miles Bridges is listed as questionable on the latest NBA injury report.

Knueppel is listed as probable after missing Charlotte’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks with a right ankle sprain. The 20-year-old Hornets rookie was injured against the Orlando Magic when he landed awkwardly while contesting a shot. His rapid recovery has come as a relief for a Hornets team that has leaned heavily on the rookie’s scoring punch throughout the first half of the season.

Charlotte coach Charles Lee said earlier in the week that Knueppel has made progress. Barring a setback, Knueppel appears poised to rejoin the lineup for the final game of the 2025 calendar year.

Getting Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges back would be huge for the Hornets

Article Continues Below

Knueppel has been one of the league’s most productive first-year players. He's averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting better than 42 percent from three-point range. He is second among rookies in scoring and recently became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 100 career made 3-pointers.

Bridges’ status looms just as large for Charlotte. The veteran forward is questionable after spraining his ankle against Milwaukee. If he misses action against Golden State, it would be his first game of the season if sidelined. His availability will be critical against a Warriors team that thrives on forcing turnovers and pushing pace.

Charlotte enters the afternoon contest at 11-21 after a home loss to Milwaukee. In that game, Brandon Miller scored 31 points, and LaMelo Ball added 26. The Hornets will need their offensive balance tested by a Warriors squad led by Stephen Curry, which arrives at Spectrum Center at 17-16 following a road win over the Brooklyn Nets.