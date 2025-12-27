The Orlando Magic needed stability against the Charlotte Hornets, and Anthony Black supplied it with numbers to match the moment. He played 36 minutes, scored 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, went 4-of-7 from three, and added 3 rebounds and 4 assists. However, the Magic still fell 120–105, dropping to 17–14 and sixth in the East. The Hornets, on the other hand, improved to 11–20 and secured back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and Magic. The loss stung, but it felt like another step in Black’s breakout season.

Jamahl Mosley again pointed to why Black matters so much for this roster. In a post-game interview with Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Kaminski, he highlighted how Black keeps filling in wherever the Magic needs help, especially when injuries hit.

I asked #Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley about Anthony Black's spot-starting versatility, his ability to fill in for Orlando's injured starters at different positions: "I come back to the versatility of the group… staying ready when your number's called. It's a long season, you're… pic.twitter.com/ilponQDYZD — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 27, 2025

“I come back to the versatility of the group… staying ready when your number’s called.

It’s a long season, you’re never really out of rotation, because you’re gonna be needed. History here says that we haven’t always been healthy. So guys have to know that they’re going to get their opportunity.

What are you going to do when your number’s called? You have to stay ready working on your craft and just being able to get out there and contribute to the group.”

Anthony Black turns opportunity into production for the Magic

Black answered that question on the floor. He spaced the court, defended multiple positions, and pushed tempo when Orlando needed a jolt. His shooting kept the Magic within reach. His passing created clean looks. It looked prepared, not accidental.

The season arc says the same thing. Through 30 games for the Magic, Black averages 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 29.4 minutes, while shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.6% from three. The trends point up. The trust from his coach is already there.

The Magic must regroup after this loss, but their identity remains firm: depth, versatility, and belief in players who answer the call. If Anthony Black keeps stacking nights like this, how dangerous do the Magic become when they finally get healthy?