The Charlotte Hornets felt the shift the moment LaMelo Ball returned to the floor. After missing three games with a left wrist sprain, LaMelo Ball wasted no time changing the energy against the Altanta Hawks. Midway through the third quarter, he delivered a moment that flipped the building. From near halfcourt, Ball floated a perfect alley-oop to Brandon Miller, who finished strong as the Hornets crowd roared. The Hawks answered with a Dyson Daniels dunk, but the response came fast. Mason Plumlee’s misdirection opened the lane, and LaMelo found Miles Bridges in stride for another alley-oop slam. Two possessions. Two lobs. One Hawks timeout.

LAMELO TO MILLER.

LAMELO TO MILLER.

LAMELO TO MILES. LAMELO PUTTING ON A SHOW IN HIS RETURN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VOD4Dw4iuF — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2025

