On Monday evening, the Charlotte Hornets continued their losing ways with a home defeat at the hands of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The loss dropped the Hornets to 11-21 on the season, although it was a strong game from Brandon Miller, who scored 31 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists after recently returning from a shoulder injury.

Miller also was getting it done on the defensive end of the floor, making a noteworthy block on Antetokounmpo at the rim at one point in the game, and afterwards, he got 100% real on his mindset in making plays like that.

“Just trying to make every winning play, help my teammates out, and put us in the best position to win the ballgame,” said Miller, per r/CharlotteHornets on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller has made a habit of making winning plays for the Hornets ever since he was drafted by them in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, injuries have been a problem for Miller so far in his career coming out of the University of Alabama, as he has missed extended stretches of games on multiple occasions for the Hornets.

Miller is part of a young core of players that may or may not still include LaMelo Ball but certainly features Kon Knueppel, this year's rookie out of Duke who has quickly ascended into one of the best shooters in the NBA and even has some fans wondering if he could steal an All-Star slot in the Eastern Conference.

If Miller can find a way to stay on the floor with more consistency, he and Knueppel could form one of the more intriguing young wing duos in the NBA landscape and give the Hornets more of a clear direction moving forward.

The Hornets will next take the floor on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.