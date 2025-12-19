In Charlotte, North Carolina, it's raining threes, hallelujah! On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets were all razzle-dazzle going up against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the process, they were chucking the Ball up from beyond the arc so much, and it was going in so much. Altogether, they made history by becoming the first NBA team to make 18 three pointers in a half on many occasions, per ESPN. Additionally, the Hornets tied the record for the most three pointers made in a first half.

THE HORNETS ARE RAINING THREES 🌧️ Charlotte tied the NBA record with 18 threes in the first half. They are the first team to make 18 3-PT FG in a half multiple times 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yECuxMtoLD — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 19, 2025

The Hornets are tied with seven other NBA teams with 18 three-pointers in a half. Those other teams include the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and Utah Jazz.

Also, the Hornets matched their own record set on March 14, 2025, against the San Antonio Spurs. Currently, Charlotte has a 9-18 record. Meanwhile, their top three-point shooter is Kon Knueppel.

Altogether, he is averaging 19.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Knueppel is shooting 40.5% from the three-point line. On Wednesday, he was 6-for-12 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, one of their other best three-point shooters is LaMelo Ball. He is averaging 19.4 points per game and shooting 28.5% from the three-point line.

Against the Hawks, he was 8-for-11 from the three-point line.

The best three-point shooters to come through the Charlotte Hornets .

Currently, Kemba Walker is the franchise leader in three-pointers with 1,283. Right behind him is Dell Curry, who has 929 three-pointers. Coming in third is Terry Rozier with 864 three-pointers.

In fourth place, Miles Bridges has 796 career three-pointers. Meanwhile, Ball has 744 three-pointers to his name, with many more to come. During his career with Charlotte, Glen Rice shot 44% from beyond the arc. Marvin Williams shot 37% from the three-point line during his career.

Jason Richardson made 243 three-pointers during the 2007-08 season.

Clearly, the Hornets have found a way to master the art of the long ball.