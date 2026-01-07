A new Madden 26 Title Update has arrived this week, adding Drake Maye to the list of Superstars and more. This new update gives the Patriots' QB three Superstar abilities, and also brings new gear for regular modes and Superstar. Additionally, the gameplay comes with updated improvements to make the experience smoother for the user. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Madden 26 Title Update Patch Notes For January 7th, 2026

New Superstar – Drake Maye (receives the following Abilities):

Protected – Receive better pass blocking from offense

– Receive better pass blocking from offense Long Range Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on all deep throws while their feet are set (Except on low/high throws)

– Perfect accuracy on all deep throws while their feet are set (Except on low/high throws) Fearless – Reduces chance to be impacted by throw penalties caused by defensive pressure while their feet are set in the pocket

Gameplay – Madden 26 Title Update Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where users could hot route Bubble receivers on RPO Bubble plays after audibling from a different formation Players involved in the screen can no longer be hot routed at any point

Fixed an issue where the ball carrier freezes during the get-up after a reach-for-the-goal-line tackle animation.

Adjusted defensive alignment in the Nickel 2-4 Odd Mug formation

New Gear/Equipment

F7 Pro Helmet

9 F7 Pro Face Mask

The biggest change in this update is the addition of a new Superstar, Drake Maye. The Patriots' QB and potential MVP winner of the 2025 season. Maye led the Patriots to a 14-3 record as the team clinched the 2nd seed in the AFC.

Maye receives the Protected, Long Range Deadeye, and Fearless abilities. This improves his pass blocking, accuracy on deep throws, and reduces pressure from defenders that can cause throw penalties.

It has certainly felt like Maye deserved to be a Superstar after a sophomore shine season he had. But now he'll have to maintain that status as he heads into the playoffs. Maye must continue to play well if he wants to keep his abilities and rating. Obviously, he's probably more concerned with winning playoff games at the moment.

The update also fixes some gameplay issues while adding a couple pieces of gear. And that's about everything in the update. It is quite small, but Madden 26 has been out for months, which explains the lack of big changes at this point in time.

