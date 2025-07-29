With the 2025 MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, all eyes are on the Minnesota Twins as they work the phones to set their team up for the future.

As opposing teams continue to call about the availability of everyone from Harrison Bader to Jhoan Duran, one player who won't be going anywhere any time soon is All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton, who landed on the 10-day injured list with left ribcage inflammation.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/jdvYTwSXjX — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 29, 2025

The injury, suffered over the weekend in a Saturday night showdown against the Washington Nationals, caused Duran to leave the game with “side soreness” before being held out of action in the two games since.

Now granted, the prospects of Buxton being traded before the deadline were rather low even before the injury, as he's outright stated he wants to play for the Twins and has a no-trade clause that can guarantee his spot in Minnesota long-term. But as contenders fight for positioning heading into the fall, a strong offer, both in terms of assets and a future role elsewhere, might have changed that opinion.

Still, this news all but certainly puts any last-second move to bed, guaranteeing that Buxton will at the very least end the season in Minnesota, with the potential to stick around until 2028, when his seven-year, $100 million contract comes to an end.

Should the Twins opt against selling off players like Duran and Badder and really take a swing at the playoffs this season? Considering they currently sit fourth in the AL Central with a 51-55 record, sitting fourth in the AL Central, that might be too rich an offer for Minnesota's blood. But could the team contend for the playoffs, let alone the World Series, before Buxton's current $100 million contract expires? That remains a possibility, which makes this trade deadline very important both in the short and long term for the Twins.