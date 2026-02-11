The NBA has officially handed down significant disciplinary actions following the intense physical altercation between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons. According to a league statement, Isaiah Stewart received the harshest penalty with a seven-game suspension for leaving the bench area and engaging in the fight, a decision influenced by his history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Additionally, Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate have each been suspended for four games for their roles in escalating the chaos, while Pistons center Jalen Duren faces a two-game ban for initiating the conflict.

The brawl, which saw four total ejections, occurred during the Pistons' 110-104 victory and has quickly become a defining moment in the season for both Eastern Conference teams.

Reflecting on the incident in a report from The Charlotte Observer, Moussa Diabate identified the exact moment he lost his composure.

“So, I fouled him, we get into each other’s face, which is fine. It’s basketball. When he put his hand on my face, obviously it’s unfortunate, but at that point I lost control of my emotions,” Diabate admitted.

He emphasized that the outburst was not a reflection of his character but rather a reaction to being touched in the face, which he considered a major line to cross.

Miles Bridges echoed this sentiment, describing Duren’s actions as the “most disrespectful thing you can do.”

Bridges noted how he’s always going to protect his teammates, but also had a little Monday Morning quarterbacking about his own involvement in the ordeal: “I should have just went to Moussa and made sure he was good,” Bridges said.

“It’s a learning experience.”

Diabate also noted that the team is “moving differently” now, using the intensity of the fight to set a new tone for their pursuit of a postseason berth.

This perspective contrasts with Jalen Duren’s level-headed postgame comments, where he attributed the flare-up to an overly competitive environment and high-stakes trash talk.

As both teams move forward without key contributors, the fallout from this brawl will undoubtedly linger until their final regular-season meeting in April.