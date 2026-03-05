John Metchie III will soon have to start finding a new team, as the New York Jets appear to be done with him.

On Thursday, a report surfaced about the Jets' plan to part ways with the former Alabama Crimson Tide star wide receiver.

“Sources: The #Jets don’t plan to tender WR John Metchie III as an RFA, making him a free agent. The former Alabama standout had 29 catches for 256 yards and 2 TDs — while starting 7 games with the Jets after coming over in a trade. An intriguing FA, Metchie is just 25 years old,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded the 25-year-old Metchie to the Jets in October 2025, along with a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In return, the Eagles got a 2027 draft seventh-rounder and defensive back Michael Carter II.

Article Continues Below

In nine games played with the Jets, including seven starts, Metchie had 256 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions and 44 targets. Overall in the 2025 campaign, he had 274 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 catches and 48 targets through 16 games.

Becoming a free agent will allow Metchie to continue his pro career somewhere else, and it's probably for the better, considering the Jets' football environment. It will be interesting to see where he lands next, but he should be able to find a new team before the start of the 2026 campaign, as there remains untapped potential in the young playmaker.

Metchie entered the NFL in 2022 as a second-round pick by the Houston Texans. He did not play in his first season in the league after getting diagnosed with leukemia.