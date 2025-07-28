The Denver Broncos are looking to continue their consistency on offense, and they're doing that by locking up one of their key wide receivers to an extension, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have agreed to terms on a four-year, $92 extension, sources tell The Insiders. Entering the final year of his contract, Sutton reported on time to camp and now has his new deal, which was negotiated by @milkhoneysport,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sutton had a career-high in receptions last season and finished with 1,081 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He had a great connection with Bo Nix, and it looks like it will only get stronger.

More on this story to come.

