It’s a tough situation for the Dallas Cowboys in losing a key offensive lineman. But at least Jerry Jones is happy about his head coach. Furthermore, it’s getting close to roster-decision time. And here are two bubble players who must shine in the 2025 preseason.

While the Cowboys have a lot of depth at the running back position, there’s not a strong feeling about the group overall. That gives Deuce Vaughn a chance to make the cut, but he remains on the bubble.

Meanwhile, at the wide receiver position, Jalen Brooks will have to battle his way into a spot on the 53-man roster. Regardless, Jones and company will have to make tough decisions on trim day.

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn fighting for a spot

Vaughn hasn’t been a big part of the Cowboys’ plan recently. He played in 14 total games over two years — seven in each season. His statistics are thin, with 40 carries for 100 yards and 10 catches for 58 yards.

Unfortunately for Vaughn, he’s already dealing with a hamstring injury, according to a post on X by Calvin Watkins.

Deuce Vaughn missed practice with a hamstring injury in his left leg. It’s a similar injury to last year, but he said it’s not as serious. He doesn’t expect to miss too much time. However, the missed opportunity opened the door for rookie running back Jaydon Blue to show what he’s got. Blue reportedly broke off big runs and made tacklers miss. He also showed off receiving skills.

This is all bad news for Vaughn. He’s not only behind Blue but also presumed starter Javonte Williams and backup Miles Sanders. It’s not good to be the No. 4 guy in the backfield.

Fortunately for Vaughn, he’s expected to get back on the field in short order, according to cbssports.com.

“Vaughn (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports,” CBS Sports wrote. “Vaughn has been sidelined at practice with a hamstring injury, but he may be nearing a return to action. The running back is expected to operate as a depth option behind Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders this season, likely making his greatest impact on special teams.”

The special teams avenue will indeed give Vaughn a leg up. But at this point, he’s fighting an uphill battle.

WR Jalen Brooks needs to shine

The third-year player has shown some nice things in preseason efforts over his career. However, he caught only 12 passes last year.

The addition of George Pickens via trade certainly didn’t help Brooks’ hopes for making the 53-man roster. The Cowboys are locked in with CeeDee Lamb at WR1, Pickens at WR2, and Jalen Tolbert at WR3. That puts Brooks in a group with KaVonte Turpin and Jonathan Mingo on the second string.

Consider the fact that Turpin won’t be going away because of his tremendous kick-return skills, Brooks will have to show some chops during the preseason.

Brooks certainly won’t have a long leash, according to cowboyswire.com.

“Jalen Brooks has had his moments, but time may be running out on his opportunity to turn those moments into a noteworthy career,” K.D. Drummond wrote. “Brooks is set to enter Year 3 with the Dallas Cowboys, already a major accomplishment for a player taken where he was in the draft.”

And Brooks will also have to battle against guys like Ryan Flournoy, Kelvin Harmon, Parris Campbell, Josh Kelley, Jalen Moreno, and Traeshon Holden. Of course, having guys like Lamb and Pickens raising expectations across the board for the receiver room, Brooks may get lost in the shuffle.

Cowboys looking strong at WR position

Lamb said the addition of Pickens makes everything better, according to dallascowboys.com.

“He's just an incredible athlete, incredible football player, and his ability to go up and get the ball, you guys haven't seen it yet, but those days are literally coming,” Lamb said. “He's like a caged animal, and so am I.

“It's just the type of receiver that we both are and that we see in each other and the expected greatness that we see in each other,” Lamb said. “As for GP man, I want him to get everything that he's deserving in his career.”

Lamb said the wide receiver room as a whole looks super strong.

“I like us versus anybody, honestly,” Lamb said. “Versus anyone. Any room. I don't care what they be saying in the media. I see it, I ignore it. We'll see ya'll in September. I don't really do too much talking.”

Also, the Cowboys should be in better shape this year with a healthy Dak Prescott running the show. It's possible the Cowboys could have one of the league's best passing attacks in 2025.