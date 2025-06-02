Charlotte Hornets fans entered the 2024-25 NBA campaign with low expectations but a decent amount of optimism, for they recognized the profusion of promise that permeated the roster. Once again, though, a rash of injuries and offensive deficiencies prevented the franchise from making any worthwhile progress. The squad could not even receive the full privileges of a 19-63 record, unable to secure the rights to a phenom at the NBA Draft Lottery.

Sound familiar? This nauseating dose of deja vu is devastating enough to bring the Hornets to their knees. However, if they can look through the fog, which admittedly extends deep into the Spectrum Center, the front office might be able to devise a viable long-term plan. There is little time to waste, though.

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor outlines a potential blueprint that president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson can draw up and put into action.

“The Hornets, they're interesting,” he said on “The Kevin O'Connor Show,” via CharlotteHornets on Reddit. “They have 10 future first-round picks. They have 11 future second-round picks. They have a ton of youth on their team—good youth. They have tradable salaries. LaMelo Ball is a former All-Star. I know he's always hurt, but he is an All-Star caliber player. He is nearing the prime of his career. They have new owners. They have a new front office. There is incentive.”

“The Hornets, quietly, to me, if they wanted to trade the #4 pick for your first star and then trade some young guys and a bunch of future picks for your second star, pairing them with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, something could happen in Charlotte if they wanted it to happen.”

🎙️ @KevinOConnorNBA sees big potential for the Charlotte Hornets to make bold moves. 🤔 "The Hornets are interesting. They have 10 future first-round picks. They have 11 future second-round picks. They have a ton of youth on their team—good youth. They have tradable salaries.… pic.twitter.com/y5bAC2OwfH — r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) June 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

How much longer will it take for Hornets to get back on their feet?

Charlotte has much to consider ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, which gets underway on Wednesday, June 25. It is unclear exactly how the trade market will shake out, but the league is bracing itself for a bonkers offseason. If Peterson wishes to utilize the team's abundance of assets, he can potentially accelerate the Hornets' competitive timetable by a sizable degree.

Ball needs to improve his jump shot, but he is a lethal playmaker. Miller has similar adjustments to make, but he has the length and skill set to evolve into an impactful wing. Those are two solid pieces to work with moving forward, if they can stay healthy, of course — combined to play just 74 games last season. Surrounding them with established talent can help them move closer to their respective potential and give fans a watchable basketball product.

When considering alternative options, the Hornets may deem it more logical and humane to take a proactive approach this summer. No matter what happens, though, they must move with purpose. The city deserves that much.