The 2025 NBA Draft is on Wednesday, and there is a chance we could see multiple trades happen ahead of and during the draft. The Indiana Pacers, who will play Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, have already made a pre-draft trade including the No. 23 pick in the first round. The Charlotte Hornets are a team that could be active in trade discussions as well.

ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel broke down how Kevin Durant is affecting the latest draft news and mentioned former Rutgers star Ace Bailey and how he could potentially fall in the first round. The Charlotte Hornets, who pick fourth, could receive calls for Bailey if the Philadelphia 76ers don't draft him with their third pick.

“League sources signal the Hornets have actively been engaged in trade conversations with others eyeing the fourth pick in anticipation of the 76ers passing on Bailey,” Siegel said. “There also seems to be a potential pre-draft war breaking out between the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets over Jeremiah Fears, who is widely viewed as the second-best guard in the draft behind Harper.”

Cooper Flagg will be drafted first to the Dallas Mavericks, and Dylan Harper should go second overall, whether that is to the San Antonio Spurs or a different team that trades for the pick. San Antonio could make a major move as well for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Durant.

Back to the Hornets, a team that is trying to change the direction of the franchise. Their star players are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. Williams was almost traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but a failed physical sent him back to Charlotte. It is only a matter of time until the Hornets move him, as it seems their relationship is dented. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel gave his insight.

“Mark Williams continues to come up in trade discussions around the league, and it seems like a matter of time before the Hornets move him. Many are attempting to connect the dots before the draft with chatter surrounding the Hornets being active in trade discussions, which has led to a hypothesis suggesting Khaman Maluach is Charlotte's main target inside the top 10.”

If the Hornets plan to replace Williams with Maluach, it might be smart to trade down, as he is not a clear-cut Top 5 pick. Getting him with a pick in the 8-12 range could benefit the franchise. They can also get the player they want by trading down, even if it is not for Maluach.

The Hornets could be involved in multiple trades during or around the draft to trade away Williams and figure out their future.