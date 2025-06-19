The San Antonio Spurs may be the most interesting team to pay attention to in the next week, leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft. The franchise has a lot of options, and they could very well be the team that trades for Kevin Durant.

San Antonio owns the No. 2 overall pick in the Draft. Dylan Harper is without a doubt the second-best player behind Cooper Flagg, and Flagg will be taken first overall by the Dallas Mavericks. The Draft is considered to start at the No. 3 pick, owned by the Philadelphia 76ers. However, one insider thinks the Spurs could throw a curveball and maybe move the pick.

“Everyone is certain the Spurs are A. keeping the pick and B. taking Harper,” insider Matt Moore wrote. “My question would be how often has intel out of San Antonio been correct outside of Wemby, which, I mean, come on. They move in silence. Yes, Harper is the logical and simple choice. But do not be surprised if they throw a huge curveball in this whole thing. The Castle-Harper positional awkwardness is not insolvable but is real.”

Article Continues Below

It's not clear exactly what he means by “curveball,” but it is assumed that it would be meant to lead to a trade. A trade that could happen prior to or during the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Whether that trade is for Kevin Durant or another potential star, the Spurs have options. Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to potentially get traded out of Milwaukee, and teaming up with Victor Wembanyama would be something the NBA has not ever seen.

The Spurs are projected to take Harper with the second pick. With De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the backcourt, adding Harper would make it crowded. The 6-foot-6 guard from Rutgers could move to the three if necessary. Castle just won Rookie of the Year, so adding a player to the same position may not be smart for the team's long-term. However, there are ways to make it work.

It will be exciting to see what happens leading up to the NBA Draft in six days.