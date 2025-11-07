The Chicago Bulls are looking to extend their strong start on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. In the meantime, Ayo Dosunmu was listed as questionable on the NBA injured list.

On Thursday, Dosunmu took part in practice, per CBS Sports.

For the last three games, Dosunmu was out due to a contusion in his left quadracepe. Before the Bulls' game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Dosunmu was also listed as questionable. Ultimately, he didn't play and watched the Bulls come back from 24 points down to win 113-111.

Dosunmu didn't play in the game on Nov. 2nd against the New York Knicks. Chicago lost their first game of the season 128-116.

Currently, Chicago is off to one of their strongest starts in years. They are 6-1 and are in first place in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, they have the second-best record in the NBA behind the defending champion OKC Thunder (8-1).

So far, Dosunmu is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. He is coming off a season-ending shoulder surgery from the year prior. A season in which he averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

At the same time, Dosunmu is on the cusp of becoming an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

During the off-season, Dosunmu was rumored to be potentially traded.

Ayo Dosunmu provides the boost the Bulls need

Indeed, the Bulls are succeeding at the outset with the help of Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones, and Isaac Okoro. Each of whom has relied on their respective strengths and versatility, and the results speak for themselves.

They have done so without Dosunmu and Coby White, both due to calf injuries. Nevertheless, when Dosunmu returns, there is no denying the vital role he plays.

Essentially, he is an energy producer at both ends of the floor. Dosunmu is a strong playmaker and defender. He can score and create opportunities for others. On the defensive side, Dosunmu can guard multiple positions.

That is the case both as a starter and off the bench.