The Chicago Bulls have been treading water, with many fans calling for the front office to hit the reset button over the past two and a half seasons. But the Bulls have stubbornly decided to keep some of their most valuable trade assets past their expiry date, and as a result, they've managed to shortchange themselves. The Zach LaVine trade is another instance of this, as the best asset they got back in return for their best player was their own 2025 first-round pick, which would not have conveyed to the San Antonio Spurs this year anyway had things continued as they are.

There is confusion among fans right now as to what direction the Bulls front office is taking with regards to roster-building. As one would recall, they also sold low on Alex Caruso, failing to receive a first-round pick in exchange for him, and they let DeMar DeRozan go via sign-and-trade when they could have been proactive with the situation.

Now, it has gotten to the point where even head coach Billy Donovan has some questions regarding the Bulls and their trajectory.

“Clearly, we’re making a shift. I want to be part of building something. But what direction are we going and how are we going to build it and what we are going to do? I don’t think anybody inside the organization has those answers right now just because I don’t know if anything is totally complete at this point,” Donovan said prior to the Bulls' 125-122 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, via Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score.

Where are the Bulls going?

This is a fair question to ask; the Bulls still have a few roster issues to deal with, namely the statuses of both Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. Those two veteran players aren't long for the team, and they don't exactly fit the rebuilding direction the team is seemingly heading towards.

Nevertheless, the Bulls head coach is committed to the team and is looking forward to helping them get through their current situation.

“The biggest thing for me right is I’ve just got to find out the direction we’re going and do they want me to be part of the direction? I think all those things play a factor. To me, I guess what I’m saying is when we talk about like rebuild, retool, whatever work you want to use, that’s all I’ve been a part of,” Donovan added.