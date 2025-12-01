Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George provided a calm update on his health after Sunday’s hard-fought matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, dismissing any serious concern about a minor back issue. After the game, George explained that he felt some tightness in his back but emphasized it was a natural consequence of playing extended minutes, noting it was the most consecutive minutes he has logged this season.

Paul George mentioned after the game that his back got a little tight during the game tonight. "But that's gonna happen," George said. "That was the most minutes I've played consecutively. It's good. It's nothing to be concerned with." "I felt good. I asked for more minutes out… pic.twitter.com/VMauRhmX1x — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That was the most minutes I've played consecutively. It's good. It's nothing to be concerned with,” George said. “I felt good. I asked for more minutes out there, just how the game was going, how my body was feeling.”

His lighthearted approach included an analogy that captured his current mindset: “I think I'm the bird, leaving the nest, getting to fly and flap my wings a little bit more. It feels good to kinda be on the healthy side.”

This game was a significant moment for the 76ers, as it marked the first time this season that Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey shared the floor.

With Embiid and George adjusting to early-season rhythm and load management, Maxey carried the bulk of Philadelphia’s offense, putting together a stellar stat line of 44 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds across 52 minutes.

Article Continues Below

Despite Maxey’s heroics, the 76ers fell short, as Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson delivered a monster performance with 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists to secure a narrow win for the Hawks.

George’s comments indicate confidence in his durability and readiness to contribute as the team looks to find consistency with its star trio.

The analogy of the bird leaving the nest reflects his optimism and eagerness to embrace a heavier workload while maintaining his health.

Philadelphia will be hoping that the combination of George, Maxey, and Embiid can gel quickly, especially as they aim to solidify their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

For now, 76ers fans can breathe easy: Paul George’s back is not a concern, and his metaphorical flight is well underway.