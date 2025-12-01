The New York Giants and New England Patriots face off on Monday Night Football in Foxborough. The Patriots should win this game, especially with them being 10-2 and the Giants at 2-10 and just having fired head coach Brian Daboll.

The injury to Will Campbell will be a test for the Patriots, but playing at home against a sub-.500 team is a boost for Mike Vrabel and his group.

On Monday morning, some concerning news surfaced for New England regarding their starting center, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The #Patriots added C Garrett Bradbury to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable.”

If Bradbury can't go, Mike Reiss of ESPN offered the suggested replacement for New England.

“Starting center Garrett Bradbury has been added to the Patriots’ injury report with an illness. He is questionable. In the event Bradbury isn’t available, likely would slide Ben Brown to center and then insert Caedan Wallace/practice squad elevation at left guard.”

Bradbury was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. After David Andres departed from New England, the Patriots signed Bradbury to a two-year, $12 million deal, and he has been a steady force up front.

The Patriots enter Monday night tied with the Denver Broncos for the top spot in the AFC, and with a win, Vrabel's team will regain sole possession of the top seed with just a month remaining.

As kickoff approaches, the situation with Bradbury should get some finality, but the Patriots could use him on the field.