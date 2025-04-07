The Chicago Bulls made sure to celebrate Billy Donovan's induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Donovan received the news earlier this weekend, earning a selection as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Class of 2025. He won two national championships in college basketball with the Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007 before taking his talents to the NBA in 2015. Notable NBA names on the list include Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison.

The full list got their recognition at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. However, the Bulls had their idea of honoring their head coach.

Ahead of the team's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they surprised Donovan with a water shower, celebrating his accomplishment with plenty of excitement.

The guys had a surprise for @HoopHall's newest Hall of Famer, Billy Donovan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dO82YKfnEI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 6, 2025

How Billy Donovan, Bulls played against Hornets

The Bulls accomplished another win after honoring Billy Donovan's Hall of Fame induction, taking down the Charlotte Hornets 131-117 on Sunday.

Chicago had an explosive display in the second quarter, scoring 46 points as they led 75-55 at halftime. Despite Charlotte's efforts, the Bulls made enough plays to control the momentum and secure the win.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Bulls. Coby White led the way with numbers of 37 points and five assists. He shot 12-of-16 from the field, including 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. Josh Giddey came next with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Nikola Vucevic provided 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago improved to a 36-42 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They trail the Atlanta Hawks by one game and Orlando Magic by two games, already securing a play-in spot.

Following Sunday's win over the Hornets, the Bulls will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 8 at 7 p.m. ET.