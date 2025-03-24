Chicago Bulls star guard Coby White earned an award for the second straight week, joining Michael Jordan in franchise history.

White played four games from the week of March 17 to March 23. He averaged 30.3 points, four assists and 3.3 rebounds in this stretch. He recorded back-to-back 30-point games against the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers, being on a tear as one of the Bulls' best scorers.

Chicago benefitted from his rise in performance, going 3-1 last week. As a result, the NBA awarded White the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. It was the second straight award for him.

With the feat, he joined Jordan as the only Bulls in franchise history to win back-to-back Player of Week honors.

What's next for Coby White, Bulls

Coby White is showcasing great momentum as the Bulls enter the final stretch of the regular season with 11 games left.

This season, White is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game after 64 appearances. He is shooting 44.4% from the field, including 36.2% from beyond the arc, having scored 20 or more points 36 times.

Chicago has a 31-40 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Orlando Magic and four games behind the Atlanta Hawks.

The team has showcased solid form in their recent contests, going 7-3 in their last 10. While a top-six finish is unlikely, they are on pace to secure a play-in spot as they catch up with the Magic and Hawks.

The Bulls prepare for their upcoming matchup on the road Monday night. They face the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET.