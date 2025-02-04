The Chicago Bulls were involved in one of the biggest trades of the season on Sunday night as they sent their star player, Zach LaVine, to the Sacramento Kings. It was a three-team trade that also involved the San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls played on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, and the team found out about the trade when their plane landed back in Chicago after the contest.

“Coby White said the Zach LaVine trade was still a surprise even with all the chatter over the years,” Julia Poe said in a post. “Players found out when their plane from Detroit landed in Chicago.”

Zach LaVine has been the focal point of trade rumors involving the Bulls for multiple years now, and there were some instances in the past when it looked like a certainty that he would be traded. Nothing ever happened, but the Bulls did pull the trigger on Sunday. Coby White and his teammates were caught off guard.

“We were all shocked,” Coby White said.

White isn't just losing a teammate because of this trade, but he is also losing a friend. He is sad to see LaVine leave Chicago.

“My initial reaction was sadness,” White said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “He’s always had my back no matter what.”

The good news for White is that he will still be able to work out with LaVine during the offseason. They are going to be on different teams, but some things will stay the same.

“White said LaVine told him their relationship won’t change, that they can still workout together in LA during offseason,” K.C. Johnson said in a post.

Zach LaVine has been in Chicago since 2017, so this is a big change for Coby White and the entire Bulls organization. The changes might not be done, either. There are still a couple of days before the NBA trade deadline, and there are still a lot of rumors surrounding the Bulls. The final couple of days before the deadline are always the most chaotic, and the Bulls seem to be one of the teams that will be active.