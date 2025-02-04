The Zach LaVine era in Chicago is over as he was traded to the Sacramento Kings earlier this week. The Chicago Bulls were involved in a three-team trade as the San Antonio Spurs were also part of the deal. LaVine is off to the Kings, and the Bulls acquired Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and Zach Collins. LaVine has been at the center of trade rumors for a couple of seasons now, and the Bulls finally pulled the trigger.

Things never really panned out for Zach LaVine in Chicago as the Bulls were never able to win big, but he has put on a show for the Windy City. LaVine has been one of the best players in the league during his time with the Bulls, and he penned an emotional goodbye to Chicago on Tuesday:

“It’s tough to put into words how much this city and this organization have meant to me over the past 8 years,” LaVine said in a social media post. “Chicago, you’ve welcomed me with open arms, and the memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever. The fans here are unlike any other—you’ve made playing in Chicago a true honor, and I’ll always be grateful for your support.”

LaVine loved being in Chicago, but he is now ready to tackle the next chapter of his career as he is taking his talents to Sacramento.

“To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Bulls staff thank you,” he continued. “You’ve all played a huge part in my growth, both on and off the court. As I take on this new chapter with the Sacramento Kings, I’m excited for what lies ahead, but I’ll always carry the love and appreciation from Chicago with me. Thank you for everything. Let’s keep pushing forward. #LightTheBeam.”

Zach LaVine came to the Bulls back in 2017 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaVine has been elite during his time in Chicago, as he has averaged over 20 points per game in every season except for two. He is currently averaging 24 PPG this year.

Now, LaVine is heading to the Kings, and he will make his debut on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. As for the Bulls, there might still be some big moves before the NBA trade deadline. Chicago has a couple more days to get active, and there are a lot of trade rumors still out there that involve the Bulls.