The Chicago Bulls have been in the midst of mediocrity over the last few seasons as the franchise continues to try and rebuild without outwardly tanking like some of the other teams in the NBA. Jaden Ivey was thought to be a big part of the team's future when they traded for him from the Detroit Pistons, but things could be coming to a swift end.

Ivey went viral over the weekend for posting multiple lengthy videos on Instagram discussing and preaching things he's passionate about. The first was a 75-minute Instagram Live — yes, 75 minutes — where Ivey goes on preaching about certain things.

In one of the videos, Ivey goes on a rant about the LGBTQ community and the NBA celebrating Pride Month.

“The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?” Ivey says. “They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can't speak righteousness? How are they to say that this man is crazy?”

Jaden Ivey calls out the NBA for celebrating Pride Month “The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month—and the NBA does too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness.’” (@esidery) pic.twitter.com/k3RPCv7IAC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 30, 2026

A number of basketball fans around the world have reacted to Jaden Ivey's Instagram videos, and it's sparked some controversy as to both his well-being and his future in the NBA.

Longtime Chicago Bulls writer Joe Cowley reports that the franchise is eyeing a way out of the Jaden Ivey business after what's transpired on social media this weekend.

Per Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times:

“As of Monday, however, there is nothing the organization wants to see from him any longer. According to an NBA source, because of Ivey’s latest social media comments the Bulls were working with the league on an exit strategy from the former No. 5 overall pick (2022 draft).”

Jaden Ivey For his career, Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.8 points, 3.5rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field. Ivey's career has been derailed by injuries, which is part of the reason for his fall from the Detroit Pistons.

His knee concerns had the Bulls shut him down for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, and now it appears Ivey is on his way out of the Bulls — and potentially the NBA entirely.