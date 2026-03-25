Mac McClung has made a living out of being one of the best NBA Slam Dunk Contest performer of all-time. He has won the competition three times in his career even though he's simply a part-time player in the NBA, having played in a grand total of 10 NBA games for his career.

But McClung has his place in an NBA organization for a reason, as he's been tearing it up in the G-League for his entire career, and this season, while he's with the Chicago Bulls' affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, he became the NBA's minor leagues' scoring GOAT.

On Tuesday night, in a contest between Windy City and the Birmingham Squadron, McClung passed Renaldo Major (who had 5,299 career points) and became the NBA G-League's all-time leading scorer, as per the official G-League account on X. McClung did it in spectacular fashion as well, as he finished the night with a bonkers tally of 59 points on 19-34 shooting from the field (8-17 from deep) and 8-10 from the foul line.

McClung has had no troubles in dominating the opposition in the G-League, and he's currently averaging over 31 points per game in the regular season for Windy City. And fans are now calling for him to receive a call-up to the NBA after working his backside off in the G-League.

Fans give Bulls' Mac McClung praise

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The NBA is an entirely different beast than the G-League, which is why McClung has struggled to earn minutes in the big leagues, so to speak. Nonetheless, a 59-point night never goes unnoticed.

“Mac McClung can score better than many NBA players,” X user @SkilledByChoice wrote.

“Mac McClung just dropped 59 PTS, 10 AST, 8 threes in the G League… and y'all still got him on a two-way while the Bulls bench is cooked? G-League GOAT deserves real NBA minutes NOW,” @mrpurpose0 added.