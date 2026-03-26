The Chicago Bulls have been on the struggle bus in recent weeks, recently giving up an astonishing 157 points in a road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls are headed for the NBA lottery once again this year, and all the team has left to play for this season is seeing what they have in some of their younger players.

Unfortunately, Chicago got a tough injury update on one of those players on Thursday afternoon.

“Bulls announce that Jaden Ivey will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season for managing his left knee pain,” reported ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bulls also got another update regarding a big man coming off their bench.

“Bulls also say Jalen Smith, who suffered a right calf injury on Wednesday night, will also miss the rest of this season,” reported Siegel.

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The Bulls acquired Ivey in a deal involving the Detroit Pistons prior to the NBA trade deadline, and thus far, he has not looked like the pre-injury, lottery pick version of himself in Chicago. Ivey is one of a plethora of guards currently on the Bulls roster, one that many view as one of the most poorly constructed in the entire NBA landscape.

Hopefully, shutting down Ivey now will give the former Pistons guard the time he needs in order to fully recover from the knee pain and come back looking like the old version of himself next season.

The Bulls currently sit at 29-43 on the season, and things don't get any easier from here, as Chicago will next take the floor on Friday night for a road game against the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff for that contest is set for 8:00 pm ET.