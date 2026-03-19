On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies played against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Ultimately, the Bulls went on to win 132-107. Also, Ja Morant remained out with an elbow injury that has sidelined him for over a month.

As a result, he couldn't reunite with his former teammate, who had become a Bulls fan favorite, Yuki Kawamura. On Thursday, Kawamura said he was hoping to catch up with Morant after the game, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

Kawamura credited Morant for helping him adjust to life in America, coming from Japan.

“I wanted to see my guy, Ja Morant. But he wasn’t here. Ja helped me a lot since I came in the States.”

After the game, Kawamura exchanged jerseys with his former teammate and fellow Japanese player Rui Hachimura.

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Additionally, he had fond things to say about the Grizzlies, whom he played for from 2024 to 2025. In 2025, he was traded to the Bulls.

“I love the Memphis Grizzlies organization,” Kawamura said. “They gave me a chance. But I was a little bit motivated to go up against them. Now I’m just so happy the Bulls gave me an opportunity to keep proving myself. I’m still learning. I’m still trying to find how to impact the game.”

Lately, Kawamura has played considerably more time off the bench for the Bulls. Against Memphis, he played 12 minutes and scored five points. He was also a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

On Wednesday, he played eight minutes and scored five points as the Bulls lost to the Toronto Raptors 139-109. Chicago is back at home on Thursday to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.