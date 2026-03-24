On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season by defeating the Houston Rockets at home. The Bulls hit a barrage of clutch shots in this one down the stretch, doing just enough to offset a big scoring night from Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Still, the Bulls are more than likely going to miss the playoffs after what has been a frustrating 2025-26 season, and a divorce between Chicago and head coach Billy Donovan could be on the horizon this summer, according to recent reporting from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“There’s been growing momentum around the building that Donovan could step away from the mess and take a season to re-evaluate what he wants from the profession,” reported Cowley.

Many have thought of Donovan as being on the hot seat for quite some time now, with the Bulls having exited in the play-in tournament for each of the last three seasons, all at the hands of the Miami Heat, no less.

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However, Cowley did point out that, “while Donovan is the ultimate optimist and isn’t close to being done coaching, it is now six seasons without a proven elite talent, instead being asked to build a brick house out of straw and mud.”

Indeed, the Bulls have not had a true star-caliber player on their roster in the time that Donovan has been there, and although the team now has at least some semblance of a direction with Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and potentially another young talent depending on how the draft lottery works out in May, it's still been a Herculean ask of Donovan to turn this roster into a competent team.

In any case, the Bulls will next take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road vs the Philadelphia 76ers.