The Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 146-115 on Saturday, with Matas Buzelis recording 31 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three.

The No. 11 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft has bigger goals than what was expected from him in his rookie campaign, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

“I told Billy (Donovan) that I want to be pushed to the limit. I want to be the best player ever. That's just how I think. He has done a great job holding me accountable. And I thank him. When he takes me out for a mistake, I get better”

Buzelis is averaging 7.7 points on 44.1 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds, as Chicago attempts to make a run in the second half of the NBA regular season at 31-40 and ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Matas Buzelis' takes first season to another level in Bulls win

The 20-year-old forward has scored at a bit of a streaky pace over the last five appearances. Following two consecutive five-point outings, Buzelis' potential was finally put on display against the greatest player in the world.

Buzelis discussed his matchup with Lakers star forward LeBron James, per Heavy.com.

“I think it was good,” Buzelis told reporters on March 23. “Honestly, he didn’t really shoot much against me. I think he shot one time against me, in the mid-range. So I’d say it was a good job. But he’s a great player, so he’s gonna get, what he’s gonna get.”

Donovan and the Bulls are working through a rebuild, with Buzelis at the forefront of the plan. Coby White and Josh Giddey are also playing great basketball, suddenly looking like a team that could make some noise in the postseason. While they will likely have to dig themselves out of the play-in tournament at this rate, the Bulls are no longer a doormat in the East.