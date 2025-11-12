Already ten games into the season, and Matas Buzelis is a main attraction for the Chicago Bulls. He brings a particular brand of excitement and energy for a guy aching to make a name for himself in his second season.

Now, one of the most dynamic and exciting players of his time is giving Buzelis his props. The one and only Vince Carter brought up the name of Buzelis as a player he would like to see in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, per Bulls On Tap.

Vince Carter mentioned Matas Buzelis as a player he’d like to see at the 2025-26 Dunk Contest. https://t.co/SBvnlTwAyr — Bulls On Tap (@BullsOnTap) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Altogether, Carter mentioned Buzelis along with seven other players. Among them are Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Shaedon Sharpe, Stephon Castle, VJ Edgecombe, and Johnny Furphy.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game is slated to take place in Los Angeles on February 15. So far, Buzelis is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls are off to a 6-4 start through the first 10 games but are on a three-game losing streak.

On Wednesday, they will head to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

Altogether, Buzelis is known for his extreme athleticism and high-powered dunks. With Josh Giddey, they have formed a dynamic transition duo.

Article Continues Below

Oftentimes, Giddey lobs it to the running Buzelis for the alley-oop slam.

Vince Carter was a standard bearer for mastering the art of the dunk

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Carter was a virtual highlight reel when it came to dunks. It was in 2000 where Carter became an NBA icon.

He ruled the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest with his signature between the legs finish. That same year Carter etched his place in Olympic history during the games in Sydney with the so-called “Dunk of Death”.

The 6-foot-6 Carter leaped over 7-foot-2 Frédéric Weis of France for a posterizing slam.

Since then, Carter is mentioned among the likes of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkens as the ultimate dunkers. eight