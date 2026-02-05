Following a flurry of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has speculated that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could return to Cleveland to close out his career.

Cleveland recently reshaped its roster by acquiring James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers and adding Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a deal with the Sacramento Kings. The activity prompted Smith, a key member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship team, to weigh in on James’ future during the latest episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back.

“I mean this is speculation. I don’t know. This is all speculation, but we still got our group chat and all that. We still talk, but honestly, this is my opinion, but I think he goes back to Cleveland next year,” Smith said. “Rides it out. Rides into the sunset. I don’t think this is his last year. I think he doesn’t have to keep playing, but I still think he has a lot left in the tank to where he’s very impactful. Especially to a team like Cleveland with the pieces they already have.”

Smith emphasized that his comments were purely speculative, but noted that he remains close with James and believes a return to Cleveland could serve both competitive and sentimental purposes. Smith and James were teammates during Cleveland’s historic 2016 championship run, when the Cavaliers overcame a 3–1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors and deliver the franchise’s first NBA title.

JR Smith suggests LeBron James could leave Lakers for Cavaliers reunion

Article Continues Below

James, now 41, continues to perform at a high level in his 23rd NBA season. He is averaging 22.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range across 32 games, logging 33 minutes per contest. Despite ongoing questions about his long-term future, James has shown little sign of significant decline.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has surged following its recent transactions. The Cavaliers improved to 31-21 after a 121-91 win over the Clippers on Wednesday night, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They will continue a five-game road trip Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-40) at 10:00 p.m. ET.

James remains under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who sit sixth in the Western Conference at 30-19. Los Angeles is preparing to open an eight-game homestand Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (29-21) at 10:00 p.m. ET.

While no indications have surfaced that a move is imminent, Smith’s comments added to ongoing league-wide intrigue surrounding how and where James might choose to conclude a career that has already included four championships, four MVP awards and one of the most memorable titles in NBA history with Cleveland.