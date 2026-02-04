LeBron James has become a larger than life figure. After all, not too many players play in the NBA into their 40s, let alone be an All-Star level player at such an age. But there seems to be only one fitting place where James has to end his career — with the Cleveland Cavaliers set to potentially benefit from the narrative that comes with James' future retirement tour.

There are many rumblings around the NBA that James, who isn't oblivious to narratives surrounding his career, may not end up finishing his career with the Los Angeles Lakers after all. Some believe that James might be inclined to finish his career where it began, only 40 miles north of his hometown of Akron, Ohio, fueling rumors that the 41-year-old might end up signing a minimum contract with the Cavs this coming offseason.

“I think he’s going to come back and play at least one more season and have that farewell tour that everybody has been talking about. And he’s going to be advertised by the NBA everywhere that he goes. I just don’t see the league and LeBron not wanting that at this point. So where will he end up? I would be shocked if it’s not that Cavaliers at this point,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel said on the Clutch Scoops show.

Cavs reunion might be the way for LeBron James to go

James is the greatest player in Cavs history, and he led the franchise to its first NBA title with a heroic effort in 2016. He was a one-man NBA Finals wrecking crew, and it is certainly poetic if he ends his career with the team that drafted him.

The Cavs are also stacked, and they have a glaring hole at the three. James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen comprise 80 percent of one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, and James would be an incredible fit to round out that group.