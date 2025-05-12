The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled mightily in their second-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Despite dominating during the regular season and earning the one-seed, the team is down 3-1, and they were down by 41 points at halftime in Game 4. That deficit was tied for the largest at halftime in postseason history.

The Cavaliers still have a glimmer of hope this season, but this disastrous series has led some to believe that change is necessary. Luckily, Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been more available than he is now, and the Cavaliers should consider trading for him this offseason.

Cavaliers trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cavaliers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Evan Mobley, Max Strus, 2031 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick swap

Note: The Cavaliers would have to trade Dean Wade's $6.6 million deal in order to get under the second apron before they could make this trade. Cleveland could dump Wade's contract and a future second-round pick to the Chicago Bulls before trading for Antetokounmpo.

Superstars being loyal to the team that drafted them has become a rarity in the modern NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo has stuck with the Milwaukee Bucks team that drafted him through the highs and the lows, though.

However, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open to playing for another team, according to Shams Charania. A trade involving the two-time MVP is a realistic possibility this upcoming offseason.

Most superstar trades involve a boatload of draft picks. The Cavaliers don't have that to offer, but they might have something even more intriguing. That would be Evan Mobley, a power forward who is only 23 years old but already has an All-Star nod and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy to his name.

Mobley is near 7 feet tall, yet he can guard out on the perimeter. He is also an elite rim protector inside. On offense, Mobley can score inside or outside, and he even has a rare handle for a big man.

That description is eerily similar to how one might describe Antetokounmpo, so the Bucks could view Mobley as one of the few players who could replace their former two-time MVP. Not to mention, Mobley is significantly younger than The Greek Freak.

Why should the Cavaliers shake up their roster?

For the Cavaliers, Antetokounmpo would solidify their case as championship contenders. They were close this season, as they even started the season with one of the longest unbeaten streaks in league history. They finished the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

However, it appears that they are going to fall just short. The team's postseason struggles could be attributed to injuries, but all of their big four was active in their recent blowout loss.

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA. He can do everything that Mobley can do for the Cavaliers, but he'd provide even more on offense. Antetokounmpo averages around 30 points per game year in and year out, and he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

The star forward hasn't outright requested a trade, but a move to a new team is more likely than ever before, and there is arguably no team that could give him a better chance at competing for another title than the Cavaliers.

Is a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade inevitable?

Just months ago, Antetokounmpo reconfirmed his commitment to the Bucks. A lot has changed since then, though. Damian Lillard tore his Achilles just a few games after returning from a blood clotting issue. His career as a whole is in doubt, but he is surely set to miss most or all of next season.

Additionally, the Bucks' first-round loss to the Pacers marked their third straight exit in the first round. They've only won one playoff series since winning the 2021 NBA Finals, so it is becoming pretty clear that the Bucks' championship window has already passed.

The Bucks don't have a clear path towards improving. They are depleted of draft capital and have struggled to field a deep roster. By trading Antetokounmpo to the Cavaliers, the Bucks would get a building-block piece in Mobley while adding some draft picks for the future.

The Cavaliers don't have much to offer when it comes to draft capital, but their 2031 first-rounder could be near the top of the draft because Cleveland's stars will be out of their prime by that point. Plus, the Cavaliers are a second-apron team, so their financial situation may cause them to blow things up at some point down the road.

The Bucks could likely get more in a trade return from a different team, but Mobley would be an elite youngster to bring in to the fold. The 2021 draftee could play at a high level for the next decade-plus in Milwaukee.