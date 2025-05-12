Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere,” according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Giannis reportedly hasn't made any firm decisions on his future, but he'll sit down with the Bucks this offseason and ultimately make a choice from there.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on Monday will bring a bit more clarity for teams around the league about their futures, and Antetokounmpo suitors are “expected to ramp up due diligence during combine week,” per Shams. Teams have been asking about Giannis' trade availability for years, but now it seems as if there's a real possibility of a trade.

That's because the Bucks have hit a wall since winning the NBA title in 2021. Milwaukee has lost in the first round of the playoffs three years in a row, including twice in a row to the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks' flameout in the 2025 playoffs featured an epic Game 5 collapse in which the blew a seven-point lead in the final minute, leading to a heated moment between Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton's dad.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation began immediately after that loss, and now it's going to really kick into high gear with the confirmation that he's thinking about going elsewhere. While this report doesn't guarantee a trade will go down, this kind of thing coming out is usually the precursor to a deal.