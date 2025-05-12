The first half of Game 4 was a nightmare for Cavs fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Cleveland knew that Indiana's offense was lethal, having been one of the best in the NBA. However, they weren't ready for what would happen throughout the first 24 minutes of the contest.

The Pacers jumped out to a 38-23 lead after the first quarter. They kept their rhythm going in the next period, igniting a 19-2 run in the final minutes to take an 80-39 lead at halftime.

Fans came in droves to react to the Cavs' struggles at halftime. Here are some of their reactions.

“Throw in the towel and quit the game please,” one fan said.

“That’s an embarrassing score guys,” one remarked.

“Just put the bench in and get ready for Tuesday ig,” a fan demanded.

“Ugly. Cavs are looking like a season team and not a playoff team,” one stated.

“#LetEmKnow that this was an absolute embarrassment of a half,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Cavs after Game 4

As Cavs fans said, the first half was embarrassing for Cleveland on all fronts against the Pacers.

They shot 25% from the field, including 26.3% from beyond the arc. Free throws were the only positive shooting-wise, making 18 of their 20 attempts at the line.

Donovan Mitchell was the only player to score in double-digits, having 12 points. However, he needs his co-stars and supporting cast to provide significant assistance. He can't be the only consistent scoring option as Cleveland needs all the offense they can get to keep up with the Pacers' fast attack.

A 3-1 series deficit after winning 64 regular-season games and sweeping the Miami Heat in the previous round was not what the squad and fans thought would happen. However, they are likely to be in that situation if they are unable to rally from the 41-point deficit and escape with a win to tie the series.

After Game 4, the Cavs will return home as they prepare to host the Pacers in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 13 at 7 p.m. ET.