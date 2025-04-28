The Milwaukee Bucks watched in horror Damian Lillard limp off in Game 4 versus the Indiana Pacers. Lillard left with a torn Achilles in the loss. He's since broken his silence after the devastating injury during the NBA Playoffs.

The perennial NBA All-Star took to Instagram to react to his setback. “Too be continued” was part of his caption.

“Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt,” Lillard began.

He then praised God by saying “His way, not my way.” He then ended his post with “Too be continued” with both a prayer and muscle flexing emoji.

Lillard's Bucks lost 129-103 to Indiana, falling to a 3-1 deficit.

Bucks facing elimination with Damian Lillard out

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It's do-or-die now for the Bucks. A loss ends their season early in the first round. And they must operate without Lillard.

Is Lillard, though, in high spirits as his team operates without him? Longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed the mental state of Lillard.

“In speaking with Damian Lillard, he’s motivated on attacking his rehab and returning to form. He's in good spirits,” Haynes said as part of his intro to his podcast Haynes Briefs.

That's welcoming news for the Bucks and their fans. Lillard's IG post also indicates he's in high spirits. But his playing future is in flux.

The NBA sharpshooter is nearing 35 years of age. He's dealing with an ailment that takes a lengthy time to heal. Recovery time often takes up to over a year to fully heal. Meaning, Lillard is already in danger of missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Milwaukee also has a tough decision on its hands involving Lillard's future with the franchise. He's on the final year of his contract. His deal comes with a player option — allowing him to stay for another year.

The Bucks will need to save their season in Indianapolis on Tuesday.