The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of their first playoff sweep since 2018, but they may need to complete the job without one of their stars. Darius Garland, who missed Game 3 with a left great toe sprain, is officially listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Miami Heat. The injury also kept Garland sidelined for the final two games of the regular season. Now, with a chance to close out the first-round series on the road, the Cavs must again brace for the possibility of doing so without their dynamic guard.

Fortunately for Cleveland, Game 3 showed that this team has enough firepower to withstand Garland’s absence. Despite Donovan Mitchell struggling to reach his usual heights, the Cavs steamrolled the Heat by nearly 40 points. Evan Mobley’s defensive brilliance, Jarrett Allen’s interior dominance, and timely contributions from the bench overwhelmed a depleted Miami squad. However, despite the lopsided win, the Cavs must guard against complacency, especially with a possible series sweep on the line.

The Cavs cannot play down to the Heat in Game 4

Cleveland has a troubling tendency to play down to the level of their competition when they sense an advantage. Game 2 offered a sharp reminder of that flaw: after racing to a big early lead, the Cavs’ intensity sagged, and Miami clawed its way back into a game that could have easily slipped away. With a commanding 3–0 series lead, the temptation to take the foot off the gas, especially without Garland, could lead to a dangerous “gentleman’s sweep” scenario.

The Cavs cannot afford to let that happen.

The stakes are higher than they seem. If the Cavs can put away Miami in Game 4, they will secure a valuable extended break before the second round. The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are still battling it out, and if their series stretches to a Game 7 (scheduled for May 4), Cleveland could enjoy a full week off. That recovery time would be crucial for Garland’s healing—and for the Cavs' preparation for what will be a far tougher second-round matchup.

Likely awaiting them are the Indiana Pacers, who have all but dismantled the Bucks. Facing a high-octane offense like Indiana’s will require Cleveland to be at full strength, particularly in the backcourt. Garland’s presence and his ability to create offense, space the floor, and stabilize possessions will be vital against a deeper, more aggressive opponent.

That’s why, right now, the Cavs must focus on the immediate task: finishing the Heat.

Cleveland will get Miami's best shot

Game 3 revealed a lot about Cleveland’s readiness. The Cavs put together a clinical game plan to neutralize Tyler Herro, the Heat’s top scoring threat. By crowding Herro’s preferred shooting zones and limiting his clean looks from three-point range, the Cavs held him to just 13 points, his lowest total since March 21. They swarmed him with multiple defenders. Which forced him into awkward midrange shots, and disrupted the Heat’s already-fragile offensive rhythm.

Meanwhile, Cleveland smartly exploited Miami’s defensive weaknesses. Herro, Duncan Robinson, Pelle Larson, and Nikola Jovic are all exploitable defenders. However, Herro remains the easiest target. Without Garland, it fell more heavily on Mitchell and Ty Jerome to attack these matchups, and they did so effectively.

The result? Miami’s offense sputtered, and Cleveland’s confidence soared.

Still, the Cavs can’t assume Game 4 will mirror Game 3. The Heat is a proud franchise with a championship pedigree. They will almost certainly come out swinging to avoid a sweep on their home floor. Miami may be missing key veterans like Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Terry Rozier (ankle), but Bam Adebayo remains a dangerous force inside, and a hot shooting night from Herro or Robinson could suddenly change the equation.

Without Garland, Cleveland’s margin for error shrinks. Every possession, every defensive rotation, every loose ball will matter.

But if Saturday was any indication, the Cavs are up to the task. They didn’t just beat the Heat. Instead, they imposed their will, controlled the pace, dictated the matchups, and showcased the kind of focus and tenacity that winning teams carry deep into May.

Monday’s Game 4 offers them the chance to send a clear message to the rest of the Eastern Conference: the Cavs are not just a playoff team, they’re a serious contender.

The mission is simple: complete the sweep, rest up, and prepare for the battles ahead with a fully healthy roster. If the Cavs stay locked in, the road to bigger dreams could truly begin in earnest.