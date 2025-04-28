ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to complete the sweep over the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Heat Game 4 Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -390

Miami Heat: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 210.5 (-110)

Under: 210.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers-Heat NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Cleveland has absolutely dominated the Heat in the first three games of the series. Offensively, the Cavaliers have not missed a beat in the postseason. They are scoring 122.0 points per game, and they have scored at least 121 points in each contest. When the Cavs put up at least 120 points in the regular season, they had a record of 41-4. The team does not lose when they put up that number. Additionally, they are shooting over 50 percent from the field against the Heat. If the Cavaliers continue to be dominant on offense Monday night, they are going to win this game with ease.

Cleveland has not only been great offense, but they have played lock-down defense. They have held the Heat to 100 and 87 points in two of the three games. In the other game, Cleveland allowed just 112 points. They are holding the Heat to under 80 field goal attempts per game, and they stay out of foul trouble. The type of defense the Cavs are playing right now is the type of defense that wins championships. If they continue to stay solid defensively on Monday, they will complete the sweep over the Heat.

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

Miami has to keep up on offense. They are being held to under 80 shots per game, and they are taking the fewest free throws per game in the playoffs. Another problem is the lack of offensive rebounding from the Heat. Miami needs to be more aggressive with their shooting, they need to look for contact in the paint, and they have to crash the offensive glass. The good news is they are shooting 47.7 percent from the floor in the postseason, which is the third-best amongst playoff teams. If can find a way to be more aggressive offensively, they will be able to cover the spread.

Miami is usually a much better defensive team. They allowed the seventh-fewest points per game in the regular season, and opponents shot just 46.6 percent from the floor against them. Along with that, the Heat were very good at staying out of foul trouble. All of that has kind of been thrown out the window against the Cavaliers. Miami has to get back to playing that type of defense. If they can start playing better defensively, they will be able to hold the Cavaliers under 120 points. Doing that is their best chance to extend this series.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers have been dominant in this series, and I do not see that changing. I think Cleveland is a much better team, and they have been showing it in the first three games. For that reason, I will be taking the Cavaliers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -8.5 (-112)