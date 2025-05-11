For the first time in this playoff series, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have their full rotation intact as they face the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a contest the Cavs are treating with the urgency and intensity of a Game 7.

Following a convincing 126-104 win in Game 3, Cleveland will get a significant boost with zero doubt surrounding three key players. Previously, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter all had missed time due to injuries. Garland with a sprained big toe, Mobley with a sprained ankle, and Hunter with a dislocated thumb. But none of them are on the injury report ahead of a pivotal Game 4, which is huge for a Cavs team looking to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Mobley’s impact in Game 3 was perhaps the most eye-opening. In his return, the All-Star forward looked like his usual dominant self. Mobley contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds, and filled the stat sheet with assists, steals, and blocks across 35 minutes.

“I really wanted to play the first one (Game 2), but definitely couldn’t,” Mobley said on Friday night. “But after that loss, I wanted to get back as soon as possible. Get out there. I was basically day-to-day, seeing how it felt. How quickly I healed, I normally heal pretty quickly.”

Mobley’s rapid recovery came as no surprise to teammates like Dean Wade, who witnessed firsthand the work Mobley put in behind the scenes.

“When I saw him moving yesterday, I was like, ‘Man, this is impressive,'” said Wade. “I saw how hard he was working those days in between games and his rehab and everything. So it was very impressive. But as hard as he works on the court and in the weight room is the same amount of hard work he puts in when he gets hurt, gets treatment, and rehab. So I wasn't overly surprised to see him back as soon as he was because he was in there every day working all the time.”

Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter continue to gut it out, reinforcing the Cavs' depth

While Mobley looked back to form, Garland’s return was more measured. The All-Star guard, who had been sidelined since Game 2 of the opening round against Miami, showed flashes of his usual self in the first half before clearly laboring in the second. Still, his presence alone gave Donovan Mitchell much-needed support in the backcourt and helped unlock Cleveland’s offense.

Garland finished with 10 points and three assists in 25 minutes. He also played through a bloody knee sustained midway through the third quarter and the pain associated with his nagging toe. Despite this, Garland later returned to spark a key fourth-quarter run, which helped the Cavs put the Pacers away for good.

“Y'all don't understand what I'm going through,” Garland said. “I mean, everybody has their opinion [about whether I could have played earlier]. Going out there and playing basketball. Everybody has nicks and bruises around this time. So, [I'm] going out there to win this series.”

Hunter, the least heralded of the returning trio, also made his presence felt despite dealing with his nagging thumb. He logged 21 minutes off the bench in Game 3 for the Cavs, chipping in eight points and five rebounds without any visible protection on his injured hand.

All three questionable Cavs players avoided setbacks and participated in off-day recovery. With the stakes rising and the series hanging in the balance, their clean injury report speaks volumes about the team’s mindset heading into Game 4.

“Everyone’s hurt. Everyone’s banged up,” said veteran big man Tristan Thompson. “No one’s 100%. You just got to push through that shit and take advantange of those days off. Getting that recovery, getting that treatment to build back the bank, and then you do your withdrawal when you get in the game.”

That’s exactly what the Cavs are planning to do in Game 4. With all hands on deck, they're treating this moment like their season depends on it.